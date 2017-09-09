Pep Guardiola admits that he was pleased to see Sergio Aguero unselfishly pass the ball to Gabriel Jesus during the win over Liverpool, and wants the favour to be repaid.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has talked up the 'top relationship' between Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus on the back of his side's 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool.

Aguero's future at the Etihad Stadium came into question throughout the summer after being overlooked in favour of Jesus at the tail end of last season.

Guardiola has attempted to shoehorn in a number of his attacking talents this term, however, with the South American pair being used together from the off against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Jesus scored twice to add to Aguero's earlier opener, including a simple finish after being picked out by his teammate in the one-sided affair.

Speaking to reporters, Guardiola said: "I don't say to the striker pass the ball, I say score a goal please. [But] it means a lot to me, what Sergio did. A lot. They are both good guys. Both are exceptional players, their relationship is top.

"Of course, both want to score goals and we need that, that egoism, wanting to score more than your teammate, but they have the ability to choose the right decision like Sergio did.

"He was one-against-one with the goalkeeper but had the ability to pass the ball. When this happens the next time, Gabriel is going to do it for Sergio, and that's good."

Aguero and Jesus have played a direct part in three Premier League goals apiece in 2017-18.