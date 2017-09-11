Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will eventually leave Turin for an established project at another European club, according to leading agent Mino Raiola.

Since moving to the Serie A giants in 2015, Dybala has netted 48 goals in 97 appearances and the Argentine played a key role in leading the Turin-based club to the Champions League final last season.

However, Raiola - who does not represent Dybala - has suggested that it is inevitable that the 23-year-old will leave Juventus in the future, and hopes that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United are all in contention for the attacker's signature.

Raiola told Rai Sport: "In the end, Dybala will leave Juventus, and if he does he should go to a team with a project already formed where he can join because he is still too young to be the leader of a new project.

"I would love to see Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester, both City and United, but always in a big project."

Dybala only signed a new five-year contract at Juventus in April.