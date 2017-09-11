New Transfer Talk header

Mino Raiola: 'Paulo Dybala will eventually leave Juventus'

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
© SilverHub
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will eventually leave Turin for an established project at another European club, according to leading agent Mino Raiola.
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:45 UK

Agent Mino Raiola has claimed that Paulo Dybala will eventually leave Juventus to move to an established project elsewhere in Europe.

Since moving to the Serie A giants in 2015, Dybala has netted 48 goals in 97 appearances and the Argentine played a key role in leading the Turin-based club to the Champions League final last season.

However, Raiola - who does not represent Dybala - has suggested that it is inevitable that the 23-year-old will leave Juventus in the future, and hopes that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United are all in contention for the attacker's signature.

Raiola told Rai Sport: "In the end, Dybala will leave Juventus, and if he does he should go to a team with a project already formed where he can join because he is still too young to be the leader of a new project.

"I would love to see Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester, both City and United, but always in a big project."

Dybala only signed a new five-year contract at Juventus in April.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Your Comments
Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Mino Raiola: 'Paulo Dybala will eventually leave Juventus'
Tables
 