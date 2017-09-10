Pep Guardiola 'considering Vincent Kompany future'

City skipper Vincent Kompany in action during the Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on August 12, 2017
© Offside
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering Vincent Kompany's future after being left furious at the centre-back following his latest injury setback.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 22:06 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering the future of captain Vincent Kompany after questioning his commitment to the club.

Kompany picked up a calf injury during the recent international break, but still played the full 90 minutes of Belgium's 9-0 victory over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying.

The Mirror reports that Guardiola was furious with the centre-back for choosing his country over his club having missed out on Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of 10-man Liverpool as a result of the injury.

Kompany could face another spell on the sidelines having endured a string of other injuries in recent seasons, and Guardiola is unhappy that the 31-year-old failed to recognise the issue and ask to be taken off against the international minnows.

City did not sign any new centre-backs during the summer transfer window, with a late bid for Jonny Evans falling through.

John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala are Guardiola's other recognised central defenders in the squad, but the Spaniard could look to strengthen further in January following Kompany's latest setback.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Hazard "happy" to be back in the fold
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Vincent Kompany, Jonny Evans, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 City skipper Vincent Kompany in action during the Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on August 12, 2017
Pep Guardiola 'considering Vincent Kompany future'
 David Silva in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Fenerbahce miss out on signing Manchester City's David Silva?
Ritchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Man City, Celtic keen on Joe Rodon?De Bruyne: 'Mane deserved red card'Arsenal 'still keen on Raheem Sterling'Man City interested in Alderweireld?
Bravo: 'Sanchez bitter over failed City move'Neville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMane sends Ederson 'get well soon' messageGuardiola: 'No intent in Mane challenge'Ederson plays down injury concerns
> Manchester City Homepage
More Belgium News
City skipper Vincent Kompany in action during the Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on August 12, 2017
Pep Guardiola 'considering Vincent Kompany future'
 Everton manager Roberto Martinez looks on during the Capital One Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City at Goodison Park on January 6, 2016
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez proud of qualifying for World Cup
 Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Belgium book spot at 2018 World Cup
Hazard "happy" to be back in the foldMartinez: 'Hazard could play for Belgium'Conte surprised by Eden Hazard call-upChristian Benteke "very happy" at PalaceLukaku to appear in court after Stateside arrest
Leekens: 'Lukaku is complete package'Result: Belgium beat Estonia to extend group leadTeam News: Lukaku spearheads Belgium attackLive Commentary: Estonia 0-2 Belgium - as it happenedResult: Batshuayi, Fellaini net in Belgium win
> Belgium Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 