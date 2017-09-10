Harry Kane expecting Tottenham Hotspur title challenge

Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is confident that his side can mount a title challenge this season despite a lower-key transfer window than many of their rivals.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 23:02 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has backed his side to challenge for the Premier League title this season having bolstered their squad towards the closing stages of the transfer window.

Spurs were slow to begin their business this summer and at one stage were the only Premier League club not to have made any additions to their squad, but the arrivals of Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente late in the window served to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino's options.

The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been tipped to challenge for the title this season, but Spurs have generally been further down the list of favourites despite picking up more points than any other side over the past two seasons.

"People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this (3-0 vs. Everton)," Kane told reporters.

"I wouldn't say it's disrespectful. What you have had is teams spending money, buying big players and big names. We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad.

"We play good football and we have been in the title race for the last couple of years. Come the business end in the second half of the season, we are normally thereabouts fighting for the title."

Kane scored his first league goals of the season to help Spurs to a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Matic expecting six-team title race
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Fernando Llorente, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Marcus Rashford and Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United 'reserve No.7 shirt for Antoine Griezmann'
 Arsene Wenger and Joe Mourinho shake hands during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho aims dig at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger
Kane expecting Tottenham title challengeWenger: 'I turned down Man Utd approach'Herrera: 'We cannot think about winning CL'Man United to launch Lemar bid?Mourinho: 'Man United failed to evolve'
Giggs backs Sanches for success at SwansNeville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMatic "satisfied" with Stoke drawHughes: 'Mourinho rejected handshake'Choupo-Moting "very happy" with Stoke draw
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tries to stop Chelsea winger Willian during the Premier League clash between the two sides on January 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Diego Costa moves family to Madrid?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Chelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Alvaro Morata chant
Kane expecting Tottenham title challengeShakespeare: 'Big moments not going our way'Conte hails Morata, Kante displaysResult: Kante scores as Chelsea see off LeicesterTeam News: Hazard starts on Chelsea bench
Costa to make Chelsea return by Monday?Atletico 'hopeful of January Costa deal'Tammy Abraham headhunted by Nigeria?Conte refutes Barkley phone mishap rumourMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out for
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Jon Moss hands Sadio Mane a red card during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Kevin De Bruyne: 'Sadio Mane deserved red card'
 Liverpool's English striker Danny Ings applauds supporters after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 20, 2015.
Liverpool Under-23s boss plays down Danny Ings injury concern
Kane expecting Tottenham title challengeRitchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Ings limps off injured for Liverpool U23sKlopp: 'Mane appeal would be waste of time'Moreno hails Coutinho Liverpool stay
Neville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMane sends Ederson 'get well soon' messageGuardiola: 'No intent in Mane challenge'Result: City thrash Liverpool after Mane red cardTeam News: Coutinho out, Ox on bench for Reds
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane double helps Tottenham Hotspur down Everton
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Chelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Alvaro Morata chant
Kane expecting Tottenham title challengeKeane: 'Everton must bounce back from loss'Man City interested in Alderweireld?Koeman: 'Kane amongst world's best'Pochettino hails "unbelievable" Kane
Kane hails "lucky" 100th Spurs goalTeam News: Schneiderlin returns for EvertonIsco to sign new Real Madrid dealSanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlightMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out for
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 City skipper Vincent Kompany in action during the Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on August 12, 2017
Pep Guardiola 'considering Vincent Kompany future'
 David Silva in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Fenerbahce miss out on signing Manchester City's David Silva?
Kane expecting Tottenham title challengeRitchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Man City, Celtic keen on Joe Rodon?De Bruyne: 'Mane deserved red card'Arsenal 'still keen on Raheem Sterling'
Man City interested in Alderweireld?Bravo: 'Sanchez bitter over failed City move'Neville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMane sends Ederson 'get well soon' messageGuardiola: 'No intent in Mane challenge'
> Manchester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 