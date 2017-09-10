Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is confident that his side can mount a title challenge this season despite a lower-key transfer window than many of their rivals.

Spurs were slow to begin their business this summer and at one stage were the only Premier League club not to have made any additions to their squad, but the arrivals of Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente late in the window served to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino's options.

The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been tipped to challenge for the title this season, but Spurs have generally been further down the list of favourites despite picking up more points than any other side over the past two seasons.

"People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this (3-0 vs. Everton)," Kane told reporters.

"I wouldn't say it's disrespectful. What you have had is teams spending money, buying big players and big names. We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad.

"We play good football and we have been in the title race for the last couple of years. Come the business end in the second half of the season, we are normally thereabouts fighting for the title."

Kane scored his first league goals of the season to help Spurs to a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.