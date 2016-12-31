Dec 31, 2016 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Pep Guardiola: 'Liverpool are definitely title rivals'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Liverpool are "definitely a contender" for the Premier League title this season.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that Liverpool are "definitely a contender" for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are currently second in the table - six points behind the league leaders Chelsea and one point above third-place Man City, who will make the trip to Anfield on Saturday night.

Guardiola has revealed that he is looking forward to locking horns with former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp once again, but is expecting a difficult game against a Liverpool side that are unbeaten on home soil this term.

"Yes, they are definitely a contender (for the Premier League). It was a good game I saw. I saw Liverpool this year many times. But it was my day off, my family was not here and I decide to take a car. Thank you Liverpool for inviting me, for the tickets. I saw the game and that's all," Guardiola told reporters.

"I was lucky to play before against Jurgen and I think we know each quite well. There are six teams fighting for the title, especially for the first four positions fighting for the next Champions League. I saw the contenders and they are really tough teams. So it will be a good fight until the end of the season."

Just four points separate fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur from second-place Liverpool ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
