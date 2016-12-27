Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher warns manager Jurgen Klopp that he will not win the Premier League title if he sticks with his current goalkeepers.

Jamie Carragher has again reiterated that Liverpool are in desperate need of a new goalkeeper, urging his former side to go all out to sign Joe Hart from Manchester City next summer.

The Reds' troublesome position was once more in the spotlight on Tuesday evening after Simon Mignolet conceded at his near post in the eventual 4-1 victory over Stoke City at Anfield.

Mignolet was recently brought back into the starting lineup after a string of errors made by first-choice stopper Loris Karius, leading to a war of words between pundits Carragher, Gary Neville and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Carragher is adamant that the situation cannot continue for too much longer, though, claiming that the Reds' title hopes in the coming years depends on a new arrival being brought in - preferably Hart, who is on loan at Italian club Torino until the end of the season but is said to be available to purchase next summer.

"The goalkeeper has to save [the Stoke goal]. Liverpool have a goalkeeping problem. It's not just one individual," he told Sky Sports News. "The reason Karius was brought in was because Simon Mignolet wasn't good enough but he's now gone back to him. Whenever a Liverpool goalkeeper is asked to make saves he should make, they're going in. You can say it's poor defensively but at times you want your goalkeeper to bail you out.

"That's what he's there for. If somebody said to me 'the window's open, you can go and get Joe Hart', I would do it. If I was Jurgen Klopp I would do it. It is a great chance Liverpool have got at the moment [to win the league]. It may be different next year, with European football coming in. Managers have come into this country with another year's experience.

"[Antonio] Conte is flying but if you think of someone like [Pep] Guardiola and the investment the other teams are going to have. Jurgen Klopp, if you're talking net spend, has virtually spent nothing. He's done a remarkable job but the position Liverpool are in, if they get the chance to get a goalkeeper with Premier League titles, you do it."

Liverpool have conceded 21 goals so far this season - 10 more than the division's best defensive side in Chelsea.