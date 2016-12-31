Dec 31, 2016 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Philippe Coutinho still absent from Liverpool squad for Manchester City game

Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool will have to make do without influential midfielder Philippe Coutinho for a sixth league game as he is not yet fit to feature against Manchester City.
Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 15:13 UK

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Philippe Coutinho is "in a good way" but is still not yet fit enough to play a part in Liverpool's New Year's Eve clash with Manchester City.

The Reds have been without their influential Brazilian midfielder since he sustained an ankle injury against Sunderland at Anfield on November 26.

Coutinho was expected to be in the frame to feature in the meeting with Premier League title rivals City on Saturday, but Klopp does not expect to have him back until the visit of Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on January 8.

"He is in a good way, a really good way - I spoke to him a few minutes ago," he told reporters. "But the City game, for sure, is too early and if the City game is too early then I am pretty sure the Sunderland game is too early, too. That's it."

Liverpool will also be without the services of defender Joel Matip, who is on the comeback trail following an ankle problem of his own that has kept him out of his side's last three games - wins over Middlesbrough, Everton and Stoke City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
 



