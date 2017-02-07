General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Willy Caballero: 'We will see the best of Claudio Bravo'

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero is confident that Claudio Bravo will prove his worth despite a shaky start to his career at the club.
Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero has backed Claudio Bravo to overcome the shaky start to his career at the club.

Bravo's arrival at the Etihad Stadium last summer was the subject of much discussion, with the Chilean replacing long-time number one Joe Hart in the Man City goal.

However, Bravo's questionable performances have seen him dropped to the bench in favour of Caballero for the past three matches, during which time City have conceded just one goal.

Caballero was also criticised in his debut season before a match-winning performance in the League Cup final, and he believes that it is only a matter of time before Bravo settles at the club.

"I tried to focus on the games but I listened and was aware of the criticism in my first year at City, but I learned and worked hard to improve throughout my second year," he told the club's official website.

"After the Capital One Cup final, everything changed and I felt a lot of affection from the City fans and I've really enjoyed it since. I speak with Claudio all the time and have given him all the advice I can about the Premier League - the players, the stadiums, the teams and how they play.

"I also told him that my first season here was difficult and not so happy, but because he plays most weeks, it will be different for him game by game. He needs to stay confident, work hard and I am sure we will all see the best of Claudio Bravo very soon."

Bravo conceded from the last six shots on target he faced before losing his place in the side.

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
