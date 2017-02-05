Feb 5, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City

Pep Guardiola 'undecided' on Claudio Bravo return

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will make a late decision over whether to stick with Wilfredo Caballero for the visit of Swansea City, or turn to Claudio Bravo.
Pep Guardiola has admitted that he has still yet to decide whether to bring Claudio Bravo back into Manchester City's starting lineup for the visit of Swansea City.

The Chile international was left out for the Citizens' comfortable 4-0 victory over West Ham United on Wednesday night in favour of deputy Wilfredo Caballero.

Bravo's poor shot-conversion rate since joining from Barcelona in the summer has led to widespread concern, with Caballero being used in each of City's last two outings - wins over West Ham and Crystal Palace in league and cup.

Despite stating after the match at the London Stadium that he still had full confidence in Bravo, Guardiola has not ruled out overlooking the 33-year-old for Sunday's meeting with Swansea at the Etihad Stadium.

"I just felt Willy should play [at West Ham]," he told reporters. "But I still haven't decided. I am happy because in the big clubs they always have good goalkeepers and I have it and I am going to decide, it depends on what I see. Goalkeepers are like all players, I am not a guy who plays the same 11 all the time for two months.

"I think you realise that. Claudio understood. He is a huge professional. He is not a young guy, he has a lot of experience. I explained my feelings and he understood. He is strong enough. One of the biggest qualities of Claudio is his strong personality.

"If not, he could not play as the Chile captain winning the Copa America and playing for teams like Barcelona where the pressure is a thousand times higher than here. And playing there without a problem and playing in front with his quality so in those terms I'm not worried about that."

City have conceded 28 goals in the Premier League this season and have kept just six clean sheets - seven fewer than league leaders Chelsea.

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
