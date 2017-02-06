Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero praises the "fantastic" reaction of Claudio Bravo to losing his place in the side.

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero has talked up the qualities of Claudio Bravo, whom he has replaced in the side in recent weeks.

Bravo has seen his performances questioned since his summer arrival in England, and manager Pep Guardiola has since dropped the Chilean to the bench in favour of Caballero for the past three games.

Caballero acknowledged that it will not have been easy for the former Barcelona keeper to lose his place, but insists that his reaction to the decision has been "fantastic".

"It's not been an easy week for him but his behaviour is fantastic. He supports me and we are working really hard and he has a competitive mind, so he's doing very well. Claudio is a fantastic player, a fantastic keeper and we have to respect him because he is probably the keeper with more titles in his country in the last two years," he told reporters.

"When we train during the week we receive the same indication. Whether it's Claudio or me when we train we receive the same information, so we are ready to play and we don't have a difference with the boss and the rest of the players.

"I was always waiting for the cup but now I am ready for every single game. I will try to work really hard for the rest of the week but he always makes the decision for the team. I feel that I have improved with my feet from the time the boss arrived here."

Caballero is expected to start for a fourth consecutive game when City take on Bournemouth next Monday.