Jun 9, 2017 at 11.05am UK at ​Melbourne Cricket Ground
Attendance: 95,969
Brazil
0-1
Argentina

Paulinho (79'), Rafinha (80')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mercado (45')
Maidana (31')

Gabriel Jesus suffers broken eye socket on Brazil duty

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Gabriel Jesus will play no part in Brazil's final game of the season against Australia on Tuesday after damaging his eye in the defeat to Argentina.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 21:33 UK

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of Brazil's squad to face Australia next Tuesday after fracturing the orbital bone around his left eye in the defeat to Argentina.

The 20-year-old was injured in an aerial collision with clubmate Nicolas Otamendi at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving him in need of medical treatment on the field.

Jesus had been left feeling groggy and will now play no part against Australia in Melbourne, though Brazil have opted against calling up a replacement.

The Brazilian Football Confederation provided an update on Saturday evening to confirm the injury, while Jesus took to Twitter to tell supporters that he "is fine".

Prior to their 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of South American rivals Argentina, Brazil had won nine games in a row.

