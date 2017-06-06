Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan takes part in a light training session as he steps up his recovery from a long-term injury layoff.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has taken part in light training for the first time since damaging ligaments in his right knee six months ago.

The Germany international missed the second half of the Citizens' campaign as a result of the damage, which he sustained in a league game against Watford on December 14.

After six months of rehabilitation the 26-year-old, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a sum of around £20m, has now stepped up his recovery process.

Gundogan was pictured at City's training complex on Tuesday afternoon and will be fit in time to feature in the club's pre-season programme, which gets under way next month.

Gundogan managed just 16 appearances for the Citizens in his maiden campaign at the Etihad Stadium, scoring five times in all.