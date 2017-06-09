Lionel Messi is named in Argentina's starting lineup for their friendly international with Brazil in Melbourne.

Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's starting lineup for their friendly international with Brazil in Melbourne.

In March, the Barcelona star was suspended for four international fixtures but after having the ban lifted, he can now take his place in the starting lineup against his nation's South American rivals.

He features in a strong team which includes Juventus duo Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, while Sergio Romero and Nicolas Otamendi - who play for Manchester United and Manchester City respectively - are the sole representatives from the Premier League.

As for Brazil, four players who are based in England have been selected, with Fernandinho, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Willian all being selected by coach Tite.

Filipe Luis and Paulinho - who have played for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the past - also feature, while Weverton and Fagner make their second and third appearances respectively.

Brazil: Weverton; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Gil, F.Luis; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Augusto; Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Willian

Argentina: Romero; Mercado, Maidana, Otamendi; Gomez, Biglia, Banega; Dybala, Messi, Di Maria; Higuain

Follow the action in Australia with Sports Mole's live commentary.