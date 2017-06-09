Live Commentary: Brazil vs. Argentina

Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the international friendly between Brazil and Argentina from Melbourne, Australia.

There are no points or prizes on offer here, but fixtures between South American rivals Brazil and Argentina are always special.

It will be the 108th meeting between the two in all competitions, and it is Brazil that lead the head-to-head 44 wins to Argentina's 38.

Brazil have actually only lost one of the last four fixtures with Argentina, and they recorded a 3-0 victory last November when the pair met in their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.