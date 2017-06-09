Jun 9, 2017 at 11.05am UK at ​Melbourne Cricket Ground
Brazil
vs.
Argentina
 

Live Commentary: Brazil vs. Argentina

Tite participates in a Brazil training session at the team headquarters in Sao Paulo on June 15, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the international friendly between Brazil and Argentina from Melbourne, Australia.
Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the international friendly between Brazil and Argentina from Melbourne, Australia.

There are no points or prizes on offer here, but fixtures between South American rivals Brazil and Argentina are always special.

It will be the 108th meeting between the two in all competitions, and it is Brazil that lead the head-to-head 44 wins to Argentina's 38.

Brazil have actually only lost one of the last four fixtures with Argentina, and they recorded a 3-0 victory last November when the pair met in their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.


10.28amArgentina's squad is packed full of wonderful players – and then there is the small matter of Messi – but Sampaoli has taken charge of a team that have lost three of their last five competitive matches. Indeed, that disappointing run has left Argentina fifth in their qualification section for the 2018 World Cup, having won just six of their 14 fixtures, collecting 22 points in the process.

10.25amSo there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Melbourne. As mentioned, there are no points or prizes on offer here, but it will mark Jorge Sampaoli's debut as Argentina boss. The former Chile head coach has left La Liga outfit Sevilla to take charge of La Albiceleste, and it is some way to start his tenure, that is for sure.

Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013© Getty Images


10.22amAs for Argentina, Jorge Sampaoli's first selection is a very interesting one. There are two Premier League representatives - Sergio Romero and Nicolas Otamendi - while Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Angel di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain are all in the XI. Further back, there will be just a fourth cap for River Plate's Jonatan Maidana, while Lanus defender Jose Luis Gomez will make his international debut.

10.18amThe big news from the Brazil camp is that Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva makes his first international start in two years, with his last game coming at the 2015 Copa America. Weverton will earn just his second cap between the sticks, while Fagner and Gil also start at the back. Further forward, Renato Augusto is given the chance to impress, while Chelsea's Willian and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho will support Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus. Neymar is absent for this one!

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015© AFP


10.15amTEAMS!

BRA: Weverton; Fagner, Silva, Gil, Luis; Fernandinho; Paulinho, Augusto, Coutinho, Willian; Jesus

ARG: Romero; Gomez, Maidana, Otamendi, Mercado; Biglia, Banega; Dybala, Messi, Di Maria; Higuain


10.12amRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news for this match. Both sides are missing important players due to the Champions League final and indeed injury, but there are still plenty of superstars on display. Let's run through the two XIs that will start here...

10.08amThis will be the 108th meeting between the two nations in all competitions, and it is Brazil that lead the head-to-head 44 wins to Argentina's 38. Argentina have actually only won one of the last five fixtures, and they suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Selecao in last November's 2018 World Cup qualifier.

10.05amMorning all! Sports Mole's live international coverage continues from Melbourne, Australia as Brazil take on Argentina in an international friendly. There are no points or prizes on offer here, but there is simply no downplaying the importance of this match. There are so many side-stories to this wonderful fixture once again, so be sure to stay tuned and you will not miss a moment of the action.

Tables
 