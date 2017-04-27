Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, David Silva 'train ahead of derby clash'

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is congratulated by teammate David Silva of Manchester City after scoriing the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium on May 10, 2015
Sergio Aguero and David Silva reportedly train with Manchester City ahead of Thursday's derby, despite suffering injuries against Arsenal.
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 19:55 UK

Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and David Silva reportedly took part in a training session on Monday, easing injury fears ahead of Thursday's derby clash against Manchester United.

Both players were substituted by manager Pep Guardiola during Sunday's 2-1 extra-time defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Silva was forced off the pitch in the first half after hurting himself in a challenge from Gabriel Paulista, while Aguero took a knock to his knee after getting caught by Laurent Koscielny.

Despite not being able to continue on in the weekend's match, both players joined their teammates in a recovery session today, according to Omnisport.

The encounter at the Etihad Stadium could prove to be a pivotal one as City sit fourth in the Premier League table, just one point above their neighbours with six games left to play.

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 