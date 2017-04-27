Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and David Silva reportedly took part in a training session on Monday, easing injury fears ahead of Thursday's derby clash against Manchester United.
Both players were substituted by manager Pep Guardiola during Sunday's 2-1 extra-time defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
Silva was forced off the pitch in the first half after hurting himself in a challenge from Gabriel Paulista, while Aguero took a knock to his knee after getting caught by Laurent Koscielny.
Despite not being able to continue on in the weekend's match, both players joined their teammates in a recovery session today, according to Omnisport.
The encounter at the Etihad Stadium could prove to be a pivotal one as City sit fourth in the Premier League table, just one point above their neighbours with six games left to play.