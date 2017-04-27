Sergio Aguero and David Silva reportedly train with Manchester City ahead of Thursday's derby, despite suffering injuries against Arsenal.

Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and David Silva reportedly took part in a training session on Monday, easing injury fears ahead of Thursday's derby clash against Manchester United.

Both players were substituted by manager Pep Guardiola during Sunday's 2-1 extra-time defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Silva was forced off the pitch in the first half after hurting himself in a challenge from Gabriel Paulista, while Aguero took a knock to his knee after getting caught by Laurent Koscielny.

Despite not being able to continue on in the weekend's match, both players joined their teammates in a recovery session today, according to Omnisport.

The encounter at the Etihad Stadium could prove to be a pivotal one as City sit fourth in the Premier League table, just one point above their neighbours with six games left to play.