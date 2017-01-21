New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool to make offer for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart?

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Liverpool will reportedly lodge a bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during the summer transfer window.
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Liverpool have reportedly maintained an interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have been linked with an approach for Hart ever since he became surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, but a concrete move only remained a possibility with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius currently competing for a first-team role at Anfield.

However, according to The Sun, manager Jurgen Klopp is tempted to take advantage of Hart's availability, and he will make a bid to sign him at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Torino, where he has made 18 appearances in Serie A, but he is expected to return to England at the end of his temporary deal.

It has been suggested that Hart's wages could prove to be a stumbling block, but that is unlikely to prevent the Reds adding him to their squad should both parties want the transfer to go through.

Fabian Delph of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium on August 29, 2015
