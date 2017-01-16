Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is pleased with his form this season having won his place in the starting lineup back from Loris Karius.

The 28-year-old started his side's first five league games of the campaign but subsequently lost his place in the team when summer signing Loris Karius returned from a hand injury.

However, a string of mistakes from Karius saw Mignolet reinstated last month, and he has since kept his spot in the team with a number of improved performances.

"Actually I feel like I am playing a good season. The strange thing is that I have been out of the team for a while but I feel I am in a good moment," he told reporters.

"I just try to do my job, stay calm and will try to do the same things the next time I play. I am happy with my own performance but that is not really important.

"Of course I want to play every game but at a club like Liverpool it is normal there is going to be competition for every single place. There is only one keeper who can play."

Mignolet is expected to be rested for Liverpool's FA Cup third round replay with Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.