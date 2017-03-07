Liverpool are reportedly pondering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze, who is struggling with a metabolic problem.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering making a move for Mario Gotze, despite the Borussia Dortmund midfielder being on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Last week, the Bundesliga club announced that the German World Cup winner has been ruled out "for the time being" due to "metabolic disturbances".

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old last year while he was at Bayern Munich, but he opted to return to Dortmund, where he was brought through the academy in 2009 by Klopp.

According to Goal.com, Liverpool are considering reviving their interest in Gotze, but see him as a potential option rather than a main priority in the club's transfer strategy.

The report adds that Klopp, who left Dortmund in 2015 following a seven-year spell, is confident that he can get the best out of the German when he returns to full fitness.

Injury problems have restricted the midfielder to just 16 appearances in all competitions.