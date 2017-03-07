New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool to move for stricken Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze?

Germany's forward Mario Gotze celebrates after scoring during a Group G football match between Germany and Ghana at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2014
© Getty Images
Liverpool are reportedly pondering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze, who is struggling with a metabolic problem.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10:07 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering making a move for Mario Gotze, despite the Borussia Dortmund midfielder being on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Last week, the Bundesliga club announced that the German World Cup winner has been ruled out "for the time being" due to "metabolic disturbances".

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old last year while he was at Bayern Munich, but he opted to return to Dortmund, where he was brought through the academy in 2009 by Klopp.

According to Goal.com, Liverpool are considering reviving their interest in Gotze, but see him as a potential option rather than a main priority in the club's transfer strategy.

The report adds that Klopp, who left Dortmund in 2015 following a seven-year spell, is confident that he can get the best out of the German when he returns to full fitness.

Injury problems have restricted the midfielder to just 16 appearances in all competitions.

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, Leicester
>
View our homepages for Mario Gotze, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Liverpool 'paid out over £15m after sacking Brendan Rodgers'
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Georginio Wijnaldum calls for Liverpool consistency in race for top four
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
Report: Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on Paris Saint-Germain radar
Liverpool to make move for stricken Gotze?Liverpool keen on teenage Italian goalkeeper?Mane: 'Liverpool need consistency'Klavan: 'We produced an important response'Wenger: 'Arsenal lacked rhythm'
Klopp: 'Arsenal win one of our best'Wenger: 'Sanchez gamble backfired'Lallana "disappointed" with inconsistencyMane hails "great" Liverpool performanceResult: Liverpool go third with win over Arsenal
> Liverpool Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Germany's forward Mario Gotze celebrates after scoring during a Group G football match between Germany and Ghana at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2014
Liverpool to move for stricken Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze?
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, Leicester City moves
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
Gotze out due to "metabolic disturbances"Gladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'Dortmund chief: 'New Tuchel deal an option'Gotze wanted by Klopp at Liverpool?Schurrle upbeat following Benfica defeat
Result: Benfica claim first-leg win over DortmundTeam News: Aubameyang leads the line for DortmundLive Commentary: Benfica 1-0 Dortmund - as it happenedDortmund chief dismisses Tuchel to Arsenal linksDortmund boss in frame to replace Wenger?
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 