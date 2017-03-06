Brendan Rodgers and his backroom coaching staff were reportedly paid a figure of £15.6m between them following their sacking by Liverpool in October 2015.

Liverpool were made to pay Brendan Rodgers and his backroom staff more than £15m after taking the decision to sack him in 2015, according to a report.

The Ulsterman was given his marching orders following a three-and-a-half-year spell at Anfield, culminating in a difficult start to the 2015-16 campaign.

It is claimed by The Mirror that the sacking of Rodgers, who was replaced by Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside, set the Reds back £15.6m as part of a redundancy package.

That figure is also understood to include payments made to the former Swansea City manager's coaching team, with a major shakeup being required at the time.

Rodgers has since taken charge of Celtic and is well on course to winning the Scottish Premiership title in his first season at the helm.