Netherlands and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum backs former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal to return for a third stint in charge of the national team.
Van Gaal is the early favourite to succeed Danny Blind as manager after the Ajax legend was sacked on Sunday following his side's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bulgaria.

The 65-year-old has been out of work since leaving Manchester United last summer but Liverpool's Wijnaldum suggested that he would be a good fit for the team having been in charge as recently as 2014.

"Van Gaal has obviously a fantastic record with the Holland national team," he told Dutch outlet Telesport.

"With a lot of guys who are now his. So we know him. I do not know. We must wait and see whether he is open for a return."

Van Gaal steered Netherlands to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup, but they failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and are currently fourth in World Cup qualifying Group A, six points adrift of France.

Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
