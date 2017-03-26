The Netherlands part company with manager Danny Blind following a poor run of form.

The Netherlands have sacked manager Danny Blind after a 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria put World Cup 2018 qualification in doubt.

The former Ajax boss was dismissed by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) with the Oranje at risk of missing out on a second major international tournament.

"We have respect for what Danny did for us and for the team during his tenure," KNVB director Jean Paul Decossaux said in a statement.

"But because the sporting results are unfortunately disappointing, and because qualifying for the World Cup in Russia is now in difficulty, we unfortunately feel forced to relieve him."

Blind added: "We were on a good roll. I think the game against Bulgaria was decisive.

"I gave everything I had. It's too bad that it stops with this now."

The defeat to Bulgaria left the Dutch six points behind Group A leaders France and three away from second-placed Sweden.

Under-21 boss Fred Grim will take temporary charge of the team.