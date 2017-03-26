World Cup 2014 section header

Netherlands sack manager Danny Blind after Bulgaria defeat

Netherlands' coach Danny Blind reacts during the Euro 2016 qualifying fooball match Netherlands vs Czech Republic at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, October 13, 2015
© Getty Images
The Netherlands part company with manager Danny Blind following a poor run of form.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 21:15 UK

The Netherlands have sacked manager Danny Blind after a 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria put World Cup 2018 qualification in doubt.

The former Ajax boss was dismissed by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) with the Oranje at risk of missing out on a second major international tournament.

"We have respect for what Danny did for us and for the team during his tenure," KNVB director Jean Paul Decossaux said in a statement.

"But because the sporting results are unfortunately disappointing, and because qualifying for the World Cup in Russia is now in difficulty, we unfortunately feel forced to relieve him."

Blind added: "We were on a good roll. I think the game against Bulgaria was decisive.

"I gave everything I had. It's too bad that it stops with this now."

The defeat to Bulgaria left the Dutch six points behind Group A leaders France and three away from second-placed Sweden.

Under-21 boss Fred Grim will take temporary charge of the team.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen in action during his side's Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Your Comments
Netherlands' coach Danny Blind reacts during the Euro 2016 qualifying fooball match Netherlands vs Czech Republic at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, October 13, 2015
Netherlands sack manager Danny Blind after Bulgaria defeat
Netherlands' coach Danny Blind reacts during the Euro 2016 qualifying fooball match Netherlands vs Czech Republic at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, October 13, 2015
Netherlands sack manager Danny Blind after Bulgaria defeat
