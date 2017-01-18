Ex-Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal: 'It is not true that I have retired'

Louis 'I'll be back' van Gaal watches on during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Manchester United on May 7, 2016
Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal insists that he has not retired from management, despite recently suggesting that he had.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has insisted that he has not retired, despite his recent claims suggesting otherwise.

The 65-year-old, who was sacked by United last year, was quoted saying that he was unlikely to return to coaching after a sabbatical.

It was reported that the death of his daughter's husband caused him to reflect on his career, but now the Dutchman has insisted that he has not ruled out taking a coaching job in the future.

"Whether I continue or not will also depend on the offers I get," Van Gaal told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. "I've coached many clubs and I think it's very difficult to improve on that level of clubs.

"It's not true that I've retired, not at this moment, but I'll decide at the end of my sabbatical, next June or July."

Van Gaal, who has coached Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and the Netherlands national team in his career, also revealed that he rejected the chance to take over at Valencia last month.

Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
