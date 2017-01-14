Morgan Schneiderlin thankful to Jose Mourinho after Manchester United exit

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Morgan Schneiderlin acknowledges that swapping Manchester United for Everton was a big decision to make, but is happy to have been given the chance to move on.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 16:26 UK

Morgan Schneiderlin has insisted that it was an "easy decision" to join Everton after being given the green light to leave Manchester United by Jose Mourinho.

The 27-year-old had been underutilised at Old Trafford upon Mourinho's arrival in the summer, being restricted to just three substitute appearances from the bench in the Premier League.

Schneiderlin was wanted by a number of clubs, including both West Bromwich Albion and Everton, with the Frenchman grateful to his now-former boss for allowing him to leave Old Trafford in search of regular football.

"When I made the decision to leave, I knew the choice was important," he told Sky Sports News. "I knew a lot of clubs were interested. I spoke with a lot of managers but when Everton came I knew I had a platform because I knew the staff and it's a big club, too.

"It was an easy decision. You need to know what you want in life. Me, I want to play football and enjoy it. That's the most important thing, to play with a smile on my face and be able to play every weekend. I'm not the kind of player to sit on the bench and be happy.

"As soon as I saw I was not the first or second choice, I went to see the manager and told him face-to-face what I thought. We had a good discussion and I'm happy he understood."

Schneiderlin, who spent 18 months as a United player under Louis van Gaal and Mourinho, completed his move to the Toffees on Thursday in a deal worth an initial £20m.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 17, 2015
Read Next:
Schneiderlin 'not angry' at Mourinho
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Morgan Schneiderlin, Louis van Gaal, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 17, 2015
Morgan Schneiderlin thankful to Jose Mourinho after Manchester United exit
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton complete Morgan Schneiderlin deal
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea 'monitoring Lionel Messi stuation'
United to trigger contract extension for key man?PSG considering bid for United attacker?Mourinho: 'Pogba is a future United captain'Carragher hails "box office" IbrahimovicIbrahimovic: 'United can win PL title'
Preview: Man Utd vs. LiverpoolPL trio interested in Atletico winger?FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesMourinho: 'United fans must match Liverpool backing'Klopp: 'Man Utd more confident now'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Everton News
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 17, 2015
Morgan Schneiderlin thankful to Jose Mourinho after Manchester United exit
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton complete Morgan Schneiderlin deal
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse, Evandro join Hull City
Preview: Everton vs. Manchester CitySchneiderlin 'not angry' at MourinhoKompany in contention for City returnGabriel Jesus to miss Everton tripJohn Stones: 'I've made silly mistakes'
Schneiderlin thanks Man United fansNiasse, Goebel undergoing Hull medicals?Everton 'agree £10.4m Belfodil fee'Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'Sheffield Wednesday teen on Everton radar?
> Everton Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 17, 2015
Morgan Schneiderlin thankful to Jose Mourinho after Manchester United exit
 Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur and Darren Fletcher of West Bromwich Albion compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at The Hawthorns on December 5, 2015
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane nets hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur thrash West Bromwich Albion
Tony Pulis: 'West Brom punished by Spurs'Snodgrass rejects chance to move to China?Team News: Spurs at full strength for Baggies clashPulis reveals Schneiderlin frustrationLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'
Pulis 'clueless' about Berahino futureTony Pulis confirms interest in SchluppHughes "hopeful" of Saido Berahino dealWest Brom 'join chase for Snodgrass'Christian Benteke 'to snub Baggies move'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Bournemouth2174103037-725
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
12Southampton206681925-624
13Burnley2072112231-923
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand