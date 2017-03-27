Ruud Gullit admits that he is "willing" to manage The Netherlands' national side.

The Oranje are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Danny Blind at the weekend with the country's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup in serious doubt.

Gullit made 64 appearances for The Netherlands during his playing career, scoring 17 times, but the former Chelsea and Newcastle United boss has been out of management since a brief stint in charge of Russian side Terek Grozny in 2011.

Speaking to beIN Sports, the 54-year-old admitted: "I think that anyone who gets offered this job would like to take it. It's an honour to be coach of the national team. I already was willing to help the national team. What they're going to do at the moment, nobody knows. There's a lot of names there who is circling around.

"My name has been there as well. Let's see what happens. First of all, on top of the federation, you know, the board and everything, has to be some clarity. At the moment, it's a disaster what happens there. A lot of people retreated from the job. Nobody knows who's responsible so that would also be a beginning."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is already thought to have ruled himself out of the running for the role.