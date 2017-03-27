Ronald Koeman 'not interested' in Netherlands job

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman reportedly tells The Netherlands' FA that he is not interested in taking on the national side.
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 16:52 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly made clear that he has no interest in taking over The Netherlands' national side.

The Oranje sacked Danny Blind after a 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria put the country's chances of qualifying for next year's World Cup in serious doubt.

Koeman, who racked up 78 appearances for the side during his playing career, began his time management as assistant to then-Netherlands boss Guus Hiddink in 1997 and recently admitted that managing his country remains one of his "ambitions".

According to Fox Sports, however, Koeman has informed The Netherlands' FA that "now is not the time" for him to take on the position as he is happy with the Toffees.

Two-time Netherlands manager and ex-Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is believed to be assisting in the search for Blind's replacement.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Koeman aiming to become Netherlands boss
