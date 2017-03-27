World Cup
Louis van Gaal favourite for Netherlands job

Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is the early favourite to take over the Netherlands national team for a third time.
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has emerged as the early favourite to succeed Danny Blind in charge of Netherlands.

Blind parted company with the team yesterday following their 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria, which left them in danger of missing out on a second consecutive major tournament.

Van Gaal has managed the national team twice before, most recently steering them to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup before joining Manchester United.

The 65-year-old has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford last summer, but has since denied reports that he has retired from coaching.

Van Gaal is expected to be asked about his opinion on who the next manager should be by the Dutch Football Association, but is also a contender himself, with many bookmakers installing him as their favourite to take over the reins.

The likes of Frank de Boer, Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - all of whom are former Netherlands internationals - are also in the running, although the KNVB could consider looking for a foreign coach for the first time since Ernst Happel 40 years ago.

Netherlands' coach Danny Blind reacts during the Euro 2016 qualifying fooball match Netherlands vs Czech Republic at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, October 13, 2015
Netherlands sack manager Danny Blind
