Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,146
Liverpool
3-1
Arsenal
Firmino (9'), Mane (40'), Wijnaldum (91')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Welbeck (57')
Coquelin (35'), Xhaka (78')

Adam Lallana "disappointed" with Liverpool inconsistency

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana admits that the team's recent inconsistent form has been 'disappointing' after following up defeat to Leicester with a win over Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 21:07 UK

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has admitted that the team have been "disappointed" with their inconsistent form since the turn of the year.

The Reds have been beaten by struggling trio Swansea City, Hull City and Leicester City already in 2017, but have also taken points off top-six rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool once again raised their game against high-profile opposition by beating Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield this afternoon, and Lallana is hopeful of delivering such displays on a more regular basis from now on.

"We went in at half time 2-0 up and were pleased with our performance. But it shows that in this game you can't take anything for granted. We had to dig in at 2-1," he told BT Sport.

"We are still young and still feel we are learning. Of course we are disappointed with how inconsistent we have been since Christmas but it is up to us to put that right."

Liverpool are the only side unbeaten against teams in the top six so far this season.

