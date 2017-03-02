General view of Anfield

Adam Lallana: 'Players must take responsibility for poor Liverpool form'

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana says that the players must "stand up and be counted" following a poor run of form since the turn of the year.
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has said that the players must take responsibility for the club's poor form so far in 2017.

The Reds have won just two of 12 matches across all competitions since the turn of the year - a run of form which has seen them drop out of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and top four in the Premier League.

During that time Liverpool have also been beaten by relegation-threatened Swansea City, Hull City and Leicester City - in addition to Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers - and Lallana admitted that his side need to improve their record against teams in the bottom half.

"I trust the boss, all the players trust the boss, and we're all in it together. As you're in it together when you're succeeding and you're playing well, we're all in it together when things aren't going too well. That's the position that we're in at the minute and we just need to stand up and be counted and take responsibility. And that's starting this Saturday against Arsenal," he told BT Sport.

"It's difficult to speak about that when obviously our record against the teams in the bottom half is nowhere near as good probably. I think that shows that the ability and the belief is there in the squad but we're just not performing as consistently as we should be. We need to keep working on that.

"Possibly it's a mentality issue and something that we need to learn quickly because time will eventually run out. I want to achieve something special here at Liverpool and to do that we can't just perform against the big teams, we need to perform against every team and treat them the same."

Liverpool take on Arsenal on Saturday having won four and drawn four of their eight meetings with fellow top-six teams this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
