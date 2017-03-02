General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet: 'No excuses for dismal run'

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet insists that the players have no excuses for their dismal run in 2017.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 12:20 UK

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has insisted that he and his teammates do not have any excuses for their poor run since the turn of the year.

In 2017, Jurgen Klopp's men have picked up just two victories in 12 games in all competitions, and they now face a struggle to finish in the top four.

As it stands, the Reds are fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 14 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

After losing 3-1 to Leicester City on Monday, Liverpool are looking for a response when they take on Arsenal at Anfield in the late kickoff this Saturday.

"There will be a few things we could say. We could say we had a few injuries, we've had a lot of games, Sadio went to the Africa Cup of Nations, but in the end that'd all be about excuses and we don't want to look for them. It's about looking forward," the Liverpool Echo quotes Mignolet as saying.

"We know January wasn't really the best of months, but we don't want to look back. We have an opportunity again against Arsenal and that's where we have to look forward to."

Just five points separate second from sixth in the table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
