Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Burnley
 

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool fired up up for Burnley fight'

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp says that he 'has lots of respect' for Burnley, but is confident that Liverpool have what it takes to overcome the division's 12th-placed side this weekend.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 19:11 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his side are feeling "optimistic" ahead of Sunday's Premier League battle with Burnley at Anfield.

The Reds have often struggled to overcome the division's bottom-half sides this term, suffering all five of their defeats to teams placed 11th and below.

Among those was a loss to Burnley at Turf Moor in the opening fortnight of the season, but Klopp - fresh on the back of seeing his side beat top-four rivals Arsenal 3-1 last weekend - is confident that his charges are in the right frame of mind to overcome 12th-placed Clarets this time around.

"People say I don't have a Plan B or whatever but yes, we know how to play," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "We have to cover specific spaces and make the right decisions.

"We can't just say we can only concentrate on counter attacks, set pieces, whatever. It's an all-round challenge. My job, how I understand it, is to help them find the right decisions easier. That's what training is for [now] we have to prove it on the pitch. Before Arsenal, the mood was optimistic.

"In this moment, I'm not sure we will win against Burnley but I am quite optimistic because I know about the boys. We always have to be competitive and that's what we have to be in this game too, no-one should expect an easy game. We are ready for the fight.

"We really respect Burnley a lot because we lost there, because of their season and their style of play. It will be hard, I'm sure of it, if we don't score early or another goal early then it will be difficult. Yes they have lost away games but it's not like they lost them high, they've all been close games."

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League table following a slow start to 2017, two points above Arsenal and three ahead of Manchester United.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in action during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
 Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in action during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
