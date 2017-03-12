Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Burnley
 

Jordan Henderson, Daniel Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley match'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool will reportedly have to make do without Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge for a third game running, with injury likely to see them miss Burnley's visit.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Liverpool are likely to be without skipper Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge for their Premier League meeting with Burnley on Sunday, according to a report.

The duo have both sat out the Reds' last two matches through injury and are now in a race against time to feature against the Clarets in four days' time.

Henderson's layoff is down to a foot problem, while Sturridge is absent due to a mixture of illness and a minor hip issue, which also stopped him from travelling to the club's La Manga training base last month.

It is claimed by The Mirror that neither player has returned to full training and boss Jurgen Klopp is not expecting to have either in his squad at the weekend.

Sturridge has not started a game for Liverpool since January 25, while Henderson has been more of a regular and featured 27 times in all this term.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Your Comments
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson, Daniel Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley match'
