Liverpool are likely to be without skipper Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge for their Premier League meeting with Burnley on Sunday, according to a report.

The duo have both sat out the Reds' last two matches through injury and are now in a race against time to feature against the Clarets in four days' time.

Henderson's layoff is down to a foot problem, while Sturridge is absent due to a mixture of illness and a minor hip issue, which also stopped him from travelling to the club's La Manga training base last month.

It is claimed by The Mirror that neither player has returned to full training and boss Jurgen Klopp is not expecting to have either in his squad at the weekend.

Sturridge has not started a game for Liverpool since January 25, while Henderson has been more of a regular and featured 27 times in all this term.