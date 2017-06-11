Robbie Fowler is excited by the development of Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn and believes that the Welsh youngster could thrive under the watch of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has picked out young striker Ben Woodburn as the most promising player to emerge through the club's academy ranks.

The 17-year-old is already well known to supporters after netting against Leeds United in the EFL Cup earlier this season to become the Reds' youngest ever scorer.

Woodburn has featured nine times for the senior side in all competitions and was rewarded with a call-up to the Wales squad for their crucial qualifier against Serbia this weekend, only to withdraw through injury.

Fowler, who scored 183 goals during his two stints at Anfield, is excited by the strides being made by Woodburn under the watchful eye of manager Jurgen Klopp.

"The lad is a good player. He is definitely going the right way. He definitely is one to watch out for in the next season or two," he told the club's official website. "Klopp has been fantastic with him. He has had him on the periphery of the first team a good few times.

"I was there when he made his debut and getting that goal was brilliant for the lad. He probably deserves to be in and around the team because of his performances for the youth teams.

"But it does not stop there. He knows that he has got a lot of hard work to do. And under the tuition of Jurgen and a few of the older boys in the team, he will be getting advice every day off Jordan Henderson, who is the captain, and all of Jurgen's staff as well. They are the ones with him as many hours of the day as possible."

Woodburn scored just the one goal during the 2016-17 campaign, coming in the quarter-final win over Leeds in November.