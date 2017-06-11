World Cup
Marley Watkins replaces Ben Woodburn in Wales squad

Liverpool striker Ben Woodburn withdraws from the Wales squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier with Serbia, being replaced by Marley Watkins.
Liverpool striker Ben Woodburn has withdrawn from the Wales squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Sunday.

The uncapped 17-year-old sustained a calf injury during training and will now play no part in Belgrade having been called up to the senior squad for the second time in a row.

Woodburn will be replaced in Chris Coleman's squad by Marley Watkins, who was with the team at a training camp in Portugal last week.

The new Norwich City signing dropped out of the squad when Coleman cut it down to 23 players on Monday, but now rejoins the fold ahead of Sunday's crucial qualifier.

Should Watkins feature against Serbia then it would be a senior international debut for the winger as Wales attempt to cope without suspended talisman Gareth Bale.

Wales currently sit third in World Cup qualifying Group D, four points adrift of Serbia and Republic of Ireland.

Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
