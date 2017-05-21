May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Jurgen Klopp still unsure on Roberto Firmino fitness

Roberto Firmino flashes a smile ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Eleven-goal forward Roberto Firmino will undergo a late fitness test ahead of Liverpool's final-day meeting with Middlesbrough at Anfield.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that a late decision will be made over Roberto Firmino's fitness ahead of Sunday's meeting with Middlesbrough, but is "very positive" that the forward will win his battle.

The Brazil international sat out the 4-0 rout of West Ham United last weekend due to a muscle niggle and has seen his time on the training ground restricted this week.

Klopp is keen to get his 11-goal ace fit and ready for the final-day visit of Middlesbrough, however, in a match that Liverpool cannot afford to slip-up in if they are to hold off Arsenal for fourth place.

"[It's] very positive," Klopp said when asked for an update on Firmino. "We could not decide until now, but he feels good and he feels comfortable. He did a lot of things, but was not part of team training. That's not a problem after this long season.

"I think we will make a final test tomorrow. In this moment, I would rather say 'yes' than 'perhaps', but I am not sure."

Skipper Jordan Henderson remains absent with a foot problem, meanwhile, which has seen him miss the last three months of the season.

Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
