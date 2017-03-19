General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Ian Rush wants Steven Gerrard to be part of new Liverpool dynasty

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
© Getty Images
Steven Gerrard can one day become Liverpool manager as part of a "new Anfield dynasty", according to Reds legend Ian Rush.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 12:28 UK

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has earmarked Steven Gerrard to one day become Reds manager.

The 36-year-old retired from professional football in November after ending an 18-month spell at MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy before the end of last year.

Now learning the ropes as a coach at Liverpool's academy, Gerrard has been tipped by Rush as a potential key element in a "new Anfield dynasty".

The Welshman told The Mirror: "At the moment, there's no better man for the job than Jurgen Klopp. But, maybe, in the future we can start a new Anfield dynasty, with Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher calling the shots. Maybe that's what we're missing at the moment.

"Stevie G has the perfect pedigree to, one day, take over as manager. He joined the club as a kid, was brought into the team by Gerard Houllier, has captained the side, been the club's best player for years. So the stage is set — if he wants it. The fans would love it.

"He also knows the importance to the supporters of bringing good local talent through. We've got some good foreign players in the squad, but fans love to associate ­themselves with their own – ­players such as Stevie G, Jamie ­Carragher and Robbie Fowler."

During his 17 years at Liverpool, Gerrard won two FA Cups, three League Cup trophies and the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Klopp confident of Liverpool PL success
Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
