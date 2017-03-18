General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp confident he can lead Liverpool to Premier League glory

Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp believes that he is the right manager to guide Liverpool to success in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he is the right manager to guide Liverpool to success in the Premier League.

The Reds have not won a league title since 1990 and currently sit fourth in the table, 11 points behind league leaders Chelsea, ahead of a top-four clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

"When you reach a target, it's fantastic," Klopp told Sky Sports News. "If you don't get it, it doesn't mean you are bad or not the right person. Come on, let's try it again.

"I always think about alternatives. Is there somebody else who could do it better? If I knew somebody who could do it better I wouldn't be here.

"I am really convinced about the circumstances and the basis we have. How long it will take? I have no idea but everybody should see we tried every day really hard.

"I feel supporters still think I'm the right person in the right place so we feel that trust and faith. We have to use it but around us is a lot of quality. We need to respect this."

Liverpool have had eight different men at the helm, including Klopp, since Kenny Dalglish guided them to their last title.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Jurgen Klopp confident he can lead Liverpool to Premier League glory
 Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Roberto Firmino in contention for Manchester City trip
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'No special pressure against Manchester City'
