Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he is the right manager to guide Liverpool to success in the Premier League.

The Reds have not won a league title since 1990 and currently sit fourth in the table, 11 points behind league leaders Chelsea, ahead of a top-four clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

"When you reach a target, it's fantastic," Klopp told Sky Sports News. "If you don't get it, it doesn't mean you are bad or not the right person. Come on, let's try it again.

"I always think about alternatives. Is there somebody else who could do it better? If I knew somebody who could do it better I wouldn't be here.

"I am really convinced about the circumstances and the basis we have. How long it will take? I have no idea but everybody should see we tried every day really hard.

"I feel supporters still think I'm the right person in the right place so we feel that trust and faith. We have to use it but around us is a lot of quality. We need to respect this."

Liverpool have had eight different men at the helm, including Klopp, since Kenny Dalglish guided them to their last title.