Emre Can has claimed that Liverpool are still hoping for a strong finish in the Premier League this season following their performance against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Having started the year in second, the Reds have slipped down to fourth in the table after failing to win in the league in January.

However, Jurgen Klopp's charges came from behind to draw 1-1 against the table-topping Blues and avoid a fourth straight defeat at Anfield in all competitions.

"It was a good sign for us," Can told Sky Sports News. "We are still here. You could see that in the game, and see how strong we are. It was a very intense game, with a high tempo.

"We will learn a lot from (the dip in form) and come back stronger. It was a tough time when you lose three in a row at home, but we stayed positive. It doesn't give you a lot if you think too much about previous games.

"Maybe we spoke a little more and had more meetings, but the manager is always positive and wanted to help us in that period. We have to stick together."

Up next for Liverpool is an away league fixture at Hull City on Saturday.