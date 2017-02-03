Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he cannot promise that he will not lose his temper on the touchline in the future.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that it is impossible for him to promise that he will not lose his temper with referees in the future.

The German coach was seen yelling, "No-one can beat us," in fourth official Neil Swarbrick's face when Simon Mignolet saved Diego Costa's penalty in the second half of the Reds' 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Klopp said that he apologised and Swarbrick told the Liverpool boss that he liked his passion, but the 49-year-old admitted that he was lucky to get away with his actions.

"I can't give a guarantee that it won't happen again," The Mirror quotes Klopp as saying. "I could say now that it won't, but that would be a lie. That's why there are fines for it. If we go over the top, then give us a fine. It's right that we should pay the penalty.

"Managers are not by nature the kind of people who want to have a go at the referee. Do you think Arsene Wenger is a person who, when he sees the fourth official, wants to punch him? That's not how he is and everybody knows it. It happens because of the circumstances, not because of the personality.

"Sometimes you can't control yourself and you say things like, 'Nobody can beat us.' I have never heard a more silly sentence, given that we'd lost the three previous matches. And as for how I looked when saying it, I was lucky in the way the fourth official reacted and I hope he didn't get into trouble because of it. His was the reaction of a human being."

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had a dig at Klopp for not being punished for his behaviour.