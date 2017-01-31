Jan 31, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-1
Chelsea
Wijnaldum (57')
Henderson (45'), Milner (59')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Luiz (25')
Willian (79')

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'I could never be friends with Diego Costa'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he could "never" be friends with Chelsea striker Diego Costa if the pair played against one another on the pitch.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 09:34 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he would "never" have been friends with Chelsea striker Diego Costa if he was playing against him.

The controversial Spain international won a second-half penalty for the Blues in Tuesday night's game at Anfield, but there were suggestions that he hit the ground too easily under the challenge of Joel Matip.

Costa had an opportunity to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead with 14 minutes left on the clock, but his effort was saved by Simon Mignolet, who earlier lost his concentration when David Luiz opened the scoring from a free kick.

Klopp has claimed that it would have been difficult for him to play against Costa, but praised the striker's qualities.

"If I had played against Costa I could never be friends [with him], that is how it is, but when you have him in your team it is much more fun. He is a warrior," Klopp told reporters:

"What [Antonio] Conte is doing with Chelsea is outstanding, but Chelsea without Costa this season... He is not the nicest guy on the pitch but I saw no real big incident and until someone tells me something... If someone tells me it was a dive maybe I will be angry Wednesday but that would be wrong decision what, number 27? But it does not make it better."

In the end, both clubs shared a point after Georginio Wijnaldum cancelled out Luiz's goal to record a 1-1 draw on Merseyside.

The result keeps Chelsea well positioned to win the Premier League title, as they have a none-point lead at the top, while Liverpool are 10 adrift in fourth place.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
