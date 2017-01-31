Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he could "never" be friends with Chelsea striker Diego Costa if the pair played against one another on the pitch.

The controversial Spain international won a second-half penalty for the Blues in Tuesday night's game at Anfield, but there were suggestions that he hit the ground too easily under the challenge of Joel Matip.

Costa had an opportunity to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead with 14 minutes left on the clock, but his effort was saved by Simon Mignolet, who earlier lost his concentration when David Luiz opened the scoring from a free kick.

Klopp has claimed that it would have been difficult for him to play against Costa, but praised the striker's qualities.

"If I had played against Costa I could never be friends [with him], that is how it is, but when you have him in your team it is much more fun. He is a warrior," Klopp told reporters:

"What [Antonio] Conte is doing with Chelsea is outstanding, but Chelsea without Costa this season... He is not the nicest guy on the pitch but I saw no real big incident and until someone tells me something... If someone tells me it was a dive maybe I will be angry Wednesday but that would be wrong decision what, number 27? But it does not make it better."

In the end, both clubs shared a point after Georginio Wijnaldum cancelled out Luiz's goal to record a 1-1 draw on Merseyside.

The result keeps Chelsea well positioned to win the Premier League title, as they have a none-point lead at the top, while Liverpool are 10 adrift in fourth place.