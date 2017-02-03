Aidy Boothroyd is named as the new permanent England Under-21 manager.

The former Watford boss has been hired by the Football Association after being interviewed by England boss Gareth Southgate and FA technical director Dan Ashworth.

According to The Telegraph, Boothroyd was selected ahead of Stuart Pearce, Steve Cotterill and Paul Ince, all of whom held talks over the position.

Oxford United boss Michael Appleton was also reportedly considered by the FA, but Boothroyd, who took temporary charge of the Young Lions when Southgate vacated the role for the top job in September, has been selected.

"I've been at the FA three years; this is the logical next step," BBC Sport quotes Boothroyd as saying. "I believe I am here on merit because I've worked in all four divisions and I've got an understanding of speaking to a League Two manager or a Premier League manager and the problems they have."

Boothroyd's first tournament with the England Under-21s will be this summer's European Championships in Poland.