Crowd generic

England Under-21s

Aidy Boothroyd named permanent England Under-21 manager

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Aidy Boothroyd is named as the new permanent England Under-21 manager.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 12:48 UK

Aidy Boothroyd has been named as the new permanent manager of the England Under-21s.

The former Watford boss has been hired by the Football Association after being interviewed by England boss Gareth Southgate and FA technical director Dan Ashworth.

According to The Telegraph, Boothroyd was selected ahead of Stuart Pearce, Steve Cotterill and Paul Ince, all of whom held talks over the position.

Oxford United boss Michael Appleton was also reportedly considered by the FA, but Boothroyd, who took temporary charge of the Young Lions when Southgate vacated the role for the top job in September, has been selected.

"I've been at the FA three years; this is the logical next step," BBC Sport quotes Boothroyd as saying. "I believe I am here on merit because I've worked in all four divisions and I've got an understanding of speaking to a League Two manager or a Premier League manager and the problems they have."

Boothroyd's first tournament with the England Under-21s will be this summer's European Championships in Poland.

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Read Next:
England U21s drawn alongside Euro hosts Poland
>
View our homepages for Aidy Boothroyd, Gareth Southgate, Dan Ashworth, Stuart Pearce, Steve Cotterill, Paul Ince, Michael Appleton, Football
Your Comments
More England Under-21s News
Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Aidy Boothroyd named permanent England Under-21 manager
 Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
Mark Warburton not ready to leave Rangers for England Under-21s
 Manager Stuart Pearce of England during UEFA European U21 Championships on June 11, 2013
Stuart Pearce keen to return to England Under-21s
England U21s drawn alongside Euro hosts PolandSouthgate 'nears permanent England job'Boothroyd: 'England U21s have matured'Result: England U21s strike late to beat ItalyTeam News: Ward-Prowse to lead England U21s at St Mary's
FA: 'England youngsters need tournament experience'Onomah: 'I need to add goals to my game'Result: England U21s end campaign with big winHughes pulls out of England U21 dutyGareth Southgate quiet on England job
> England Under-21s Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version