Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho unconcerned by Everton resurgence

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho says that
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he is unconcerned by Everton's recent good form ahead of next weekend's Merseyside derby.

The Toffees have enjoyed a strong second half of the season under manager Ronald Koeman and could move within three points of their rivals with a win at Anfield.

However, the Brazilian has refused to entertain the idea of Everton ending the season above Liverpool in the Premier League table.

"I don't think about that or worry about that," The Mirror quotes Coutinho as saying.

"Right now, Liverpool is higher in the league, that's the reality and that's all we have to think about.

"We will be ready. The derby is a very special match for everyone, the fans and the ­players.

"We know what it means. The people of Liverpool live this match with so much emotion and this time it is even more because Everton have improved so much in recent weeks."

Everton have not won at Anfield since Kevin Campbell scored the decider in a 1-0 victory in 1999.

