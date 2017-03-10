Xabi Alonso: 'My time at Liverpool made me into a man'

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
© Getty Images
Xabi Alonso, who is to retire from football at the end of the season, hails "special" club Liverpool for helping him to lift the Champions League trophy.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 20:43 UK

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has revealed how it took only one season at Liverpool to learn just how "special" the club was.

The 35-year-old, who has previously also represented Real Sociedad and Eibar, announced earlier this week that he is to bring the curtain down on his playing career at the end of the campaign.

Alonso went on to spend five seasons on Merseyside after leaving his homeland for the first time, helping the club to an FA Cup success and a memorable Champions League triumph in 2005.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Spaniard said: "My time in England was, for me, spectacular. I was 22, it was my first experience of living on my own and of living somewhere which wasn't my home town.

"Until that moment I was living with my parents and I knew everything in the neighbourhood. It was when I became an adult and I realised in that first year at Liverpool what a special club it is, with all the history and the tradition of Liverpool. From the first day you realise how big it is.

"I was lucky enough to play in a fantastic final for Liverpool and to win that Champions League. Hopefully I will have another chance to win it this season."

Alonso, who has featured 27 times for Bayern this season, was hailed by former teammate Steve Gerrard upon announcing his retirement.

Jordi Alba of Spain jumps on teammate Xabi Alonso in celebration after a goal on a penalty kick by Alonso in the first half during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Spain and Netherlands at Arena Fonte Nova on June 13, 2014
Read Next:
Xabi Alonso bids "farewell" to football
>
View our homepages for Xabi Alonso, Steve Gerrard, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Liverpool to re-open contract talks with midfielder Emre Can?
 Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
Xabi Alonso: 'My time at Liverpool made me into a man'
 Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool fired up up for Burnley fight'
Liverpool keeping tabs on Danilo?Preview: Liverpool vs. BurnleyLiverpool forward doubtful for Burnley clashFellaini hits back at Jamie CarragherGerrard pays tribute to retiring Alonso
Mane: 'Liverpool have confidence back'Henderson, Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley''Klopp Out' graffiti appears at MelwoodMilner calls for Liverpool consistencyHenderson desperate for European return
> Liverpool Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
Xabi Alonso: 'My time at Liverpool made me into a man'
 Jordi Alba of Spain jumps on teammate Xabi Alonso in celebration after a goal on a penalty kick by Alonso in the first half during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Spain and Netherlands at Arena Fonte Nova on June 13, 2014
Spain star Xabi Alonso bids "farewell" to football
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger takes blame for Bayern Munich collapse
Mats Hummels has "no pity" for ArsenalArsenal charged by UEFA for fan behaviourLewandowski's agent responds to United linkWenger: 'Arsenal unlucky against Bayern'Sanchez laughs on bench during thrashing
Wright: 'Worst period in Arsenal history'Result: Bayern embarrass Arsenal to reach quartersArsenal fans stage 'Wenger Out' protestTeam News: Alexis Sanchez recalled for ArsenalLive Commentary: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich (2-10 on agg) - as it happened
> Bayern Munich Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 