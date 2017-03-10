Xabi Alonso, who is to retire from football at the end of the season, hails "special" club Liverpool for helping him to lift the Champions League trophy.

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has revealed how it took only one season at Liverpool to learn just how "special" the club was.

The 35-year-old, who has previously also represented Real Sociedad and Eibar, announced earlier this week that he is to bring the curtain down on his playing career at the end of the campaign.

Alonso went on to spend five seasons on Merseyside after leaving his homeland for the first time, helping the club to an FA Cup success and a memorable Champions League triumph in 2005.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Spaniard said: "My time in England was, for me, spectacular. I was 22, it was my first experience of living on my own and of living somewhere which wasn't my home town.

"Until that moment I was living with my parents and I knew everything in the neighbourhood. It was when I became an adult and I realised in that first year at Liverpool what a special club it is, with all the history and the tradition of Liverpool. From the first day you realise how big it is.

"I was lucky enough to play in a fantastic final for Liverpool and to win that Champions League. Hopefully I will have another chance to win it this season."

Alonso, who has featured 27 times for Bayern this season, was hailed by former teammate Steve Gerrard upon announcing his retirement.