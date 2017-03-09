General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Steven Gerrard pays tribute to retiring Xabi Alonso

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard pays tribute to ex-teammate Xabi Alonso following the Spaniard's decision to retire from football at the end of the season.
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has paid tribute to Xabi Alonso following the Spaniard's announcement that he will retire from football at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old revealed that the current campaign will be his last earlier this afternoon, bringing an end to a glittering career that has seen the midfielder win every major honour in the game.

Despite featuring for the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, arguably Alonso's finest moment at club level came alongside Gerrard when Liverpool recovered from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan on penalties in the 2005 Champions League final, with Alonso scoring the equalising goal.

The pair spent five years together at Anfield, and Gerrard hailed the World Cup winner as a "legend" following his decision to hang up his boots.

Xavi you are pure quality . A class act on the pitch and a gentlemen off it . It was a pleasure to play alongside you and I missed you every day from the moment you left the reds . Congratulations on your perfect career and good luck to you and your family In the future . #legend 👌🏻👍❤️ @xabialonso

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on


Alonso has made almost 700 club appearances throughout his career, 210 of which came with Liverpool.

Mane: 'Liverpool have confidence back'
