Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-5
Bayern Munich
Walcott (20')
Walcott (39'), Oxlade-Chamberlain (61'), Xhaka (78')
Koscielny (54')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lewandowski (55' pen.), Robben (68'), Costa (78'), Vidal (80', 85')
Alaba (39'), Martinez (45')

Arsene Wenger takes blame for Bayern Munich collapse

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits that his side's capitulation against Bayern Munich was down to his tactical decision to try to pull off a "one-in-a-million" comeback.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 22:56 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has accepted the blame for the manner of his side's capitulation in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The Gunners went into the match looking to chase down a four-goal deficit but, despite a positive start, a red card for Laurent Koscielny sparked a period in which they conceded five times in the space of half an hour.

Wenger acknowledged that he could have opted to limit the damage, but insists that he does not regret going for the "one-in-a-million chance" of pushing for victory against all the odds.

"I take that on myself. When you are 1-1 and down to 10 men and have to score four goals, you could sit there and think, 'I could put three defenders on now'," he told reporters.

"But even if you put three defenders on you can still lose 5-1 when you are down to 10 men and the team knows you have no chance to score any goals. Or you have one chance in a million and you still try to play so that at least the people that come and watch you see you try to play football.

"I went for the second option. Yes I got slaughtered because it finished 5-1, but that is what I decided and I stand up for that - I thought even if it is a one-in-a-million chance let's go for it. Anyway you are out."

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they host non-league Lincoln City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 