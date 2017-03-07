Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits that his side's capitulation against Bayern Munich was down to his tactical decision to try to pull off a "one-in-a-million" comeback.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has accepted the blame for the manner of his side's capitulation in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The Gunners went into the match looking to chase down a four-goal deficit but, despite a positive start, a red card for Laurent Koscielny sparked a period in which they conceded five times in the space of half an hour.

Wenger acknowledged that he could have opted to limit the damage, but insists that he does not regret going for the "one-in-a-million chance" of pushing for victory against all the odds.

"I take that on myself. When you are 1-1 and down to 10 men and have to score four goals, you could sit there and think, 'I could put three defenders on now'," he told reporters.

"But even if you put three defenders on you can still lose 5-1 when you are down to 10 men and the team knows you have no chance to score any goals. Or you have one chance in a million and you still try to play so that at least the people that come and watch you see you try to play football.

"I went for the second option. Yes I got slaughtered because it finished 5-1, but that is what I decided and I stand up for that - I thought even if it is a one-in-a-million chance let's go for it. Anyway you are out."

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they host non-league Lincoln City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.