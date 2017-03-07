Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Bayern Munich
 

Team News: Alexis Sanchez returns to Arsenal starting lineup

Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recalls Alexis Sanchez to his starting lineup for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 19:06 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has recalled Alexis Sanchez to his starting lineup for the Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Chilean was controversially left out of the team for Arsenal's Premier League trip to Anfield on Saturday following reports of a training ground bust-up.

However, the club's top-scorer returns to the side this evening in a centre-forward role as Olivier Giroud drops to the bench for the Gunners.

It is one of four changes made by Wenger as Arsenal look to pull off a miracle comeback against the German giants following their 5-1 defeat in the first leg.

Aaron Ramsey is amongst those to return to the side, making his first start since January, while Theo Walcott and cup goalkeeper David Ospina also come in as Francis Coquelin, Alex Iwobi and Petr Cech drop out.

Mesut Ozil makes something of a surprise appearance on the bench having been ruled out by Wenger earlier this week, with the German having recovered from a recent illness to make the matchday squad.

Arsenal must become the first side to ever recover a four-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League if they are to avoid crashing out in the last 16 for a seventh successive season, but they come up against another strong Bayern Munich XI tonight.

The likes of Mats Hummels, Xabi Alonso, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery all return to the starting lineup after being rested at the weekend as Carlo Ancelotti makes five changes to his side.

Juan Bernat, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Douglas Costa all make way, while suspended captain Philipp Lahm is also absent and replaced in the side by Rafinha.

Robert Lewandowski will once again lead the line having scored 37 goals in 38 games for club and country this season.

Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck; Sanchez
Subs: Cech, Gibbs, Gabriel, Coquelin, Ozil, Lucas, Giroud

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Rafinha, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba; Alonso, Thiago, Vidal; Robben, Ribery, Lewandowski
Subs: Ulreich, Costa, Bernat, Muller, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches

Follow all of the action from the Emirates Stadium courtesy of Sports Mole's live coverage of the game.

Robert Pires looks on during an Arsenal training session at London Colney on September 30, 2013
Read Next:
Robert Pires urges Arsenal to spend more
>
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Olivier Giroud, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, David Ospina, Francis Coquelin, Alex Iwobi, Petr Cech, Mesut Ozil, Mats Hummels, Xabi Alonso, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Carlo Ancelotti, Juan Bernat, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Douglas Costa, Philipp Lahm, Rafinha, Robert Lewandowski, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Team News: Alexis Sanchez returns to Arsenal starting lineup
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Report: Arsene Wenger tells Arsenal players he will leave in summer
Lucas Perez: 'I want more playing time'Robert Pires urges Arsenal to spend moreWenger to wait before deciding futureSanchez 'not allowed to join PL rival'Ancelotti 'sympathises' with Wenger
Mertesacker: 'Arsenal not ready for a fight'Preview: Arsenal vs. Bayern MunichWenger: 'Still no decision on future'Sanchez issues battle cry to teammatesWenger: 'Ozil likely to miss Bayern game'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Team News: Alexis Sanchez returns to Arsenal starting lineup
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Carlo Ancelotti denies Bayern Munich interest in Seamus Coleman
Man United turn to Lewandowski, Mbappe?Ancelotti 'sympathises' with WengerPreview: Arsenal vs. Bayern MunichBayern Munich 'interested in Dele Alli'Ancelotti avoids punishment over gesture
German FA asks for Ancelotti explanationAncelotti admits to middle finger gestureMoussa Dembele on Bayern Munich radar?Lahm: 'Bayern in very good position'Kahn: 'Arsenal have lost faith in Wenger'
> Bayern Munich Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 