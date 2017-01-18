Jan 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Home Park
Live Commentary: Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool

Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the FA Cup third round replay between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool.
Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the FA Cup third round replay between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool.

Ten days ago, Jurgen Klopp fielded the youngest starting lineup in Liverpool's history but his team were unable to break through a resolute Plymouth defence at Anfield.

Liverpool have now failed to win in their last four fixtures, but Klopp will name another inexperienced side for the fixture at Home Park.

Plymouth currently sit in second place in the League Two standings, six points clear in the race for automatic promotion.


7.20pmHEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's match represents just the 12th time that the clubs have met in a competitive fixture, with Liverpool winning five times in comparison to the two victories for Plymouth. Before the game at Anfield, the clubs had not played each other in 55 years, while Plymouth have not defeated Liverpool since 1956! It came in some style too, with Argyle running out 4-0 winners on that occasion.

7.16pmGoing back to the Plymouth team and they have made one change to the side which started the game at Anfield, with Ryan Donaldson replacing Gary Miller. There is also a place on the bench for second-year apprentices Callum Rose and Alex Fletcher.

7.07pmThe winners of this tie will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 28. It's a game which will be televised by BT Sport so for Plymouth, the stakes are extremely high from a financial perspective. They could make in the region of half a million pound should they triumph tonight.

7.03pmAs expected, Klopp makes numerous changes to his Liverpool starting lineup but he has selected a stronger team to the one which began the first game. Philippe Coutinho is handed his first start since recovering from an ankle injury, while Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi are also handed the chance to stake their claim for a regular spot in attack. Ben Woodburn is one of four prospects to get another opportunity to impress, while Joe Gomez plays for the second time after a lengthy layoff.

6.55pmAnyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the two teams...

6.54pmIt also set up an occasion like the one at Home Park this evening. It's been some time since Argyle's stadium played host to a fixture of the magnitude of this one but a full house are set to welcome Liverpool after their long journey to the south coast. It's a venue where Plymouth have won eight of 14 league games this season and they will back themselves to add another scalp to their collection tonight.

6.49pmWhen Liverpool were drawn at home to Plymouth Argyle, there was every expectation that they would make light work of the League Two outfit given the contrasting statures and positions in the English football pyramid but for 8,000 Plymouth supporters, they witnessed one of the most memorable results in the club's history as they shut out their more illustrious opponents for 90 minutes plus eight minutes of injury time. Jurgen Klopp may have named a weakened starting lineup but the record books will tell you that the Devon-based team held one of the biggest clubs in the world in front of their own supporters.

6.46pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the FA Cup third round replay between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool.

