Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the FA Cup third round replay between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool.

Ten days ago, Jurgen Klopp fielded the youngest starting lineup in Liverpool's history but his team were unable to break through a resolute Plymouth defence at Anfield.

Liverpool have now failed to win in their last four fixtures, but Klopp will name another inexperienced side for the fixture at Home Park.

Plymouth currently sit in second place in the League Two standings, six points clear in the race for automatic promotion.