Joel Matip out of Liverpool squad for FA Cup replay as eligibility row continues

Joel Matip does not travel with his Liverpool teammates for tonight's FA Cup replay against Plymouth due to the ongoing row over his eligibility to play.
Liverpool defender Joel Matip has not travelled with the rest of the team for this evening's FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle due to the ongoing confusion over his eligibility.

The Merseyside outfit are seeking clarification from FIFA over a row with the 25-year-old's national team Cameroon, whom he refused to play for at the Africa Cup of Nations, despite being named in the preliminary squad.

Rules state that Matip can only represent Liverpool if he has his national team's approval, as Cameroon are still involved in the tournament in Gabon.

However, the Premier League club argue that Matip deems himself retired from international football as he has not played for his country since September 2015.

There were reports that manager Jurgen Klopp was going to risk FIFA punishment by playing Matip at Home Park this evening, but according to Sky Sports News, the defender has not travelled.

A decision regarding the defender's eligibility is expected to be made on Friday.

