Philippe Coutinho hails Jurgen Klopp impact

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho crosses the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho praises the impact that manager Jurgen Klopp has had on the mentality of the team.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has praised the impact Jurgen Klopp has had on the mentality of the team.

The Reds currently sit six places and 14 points better off than at the same stage of the 2015-16 campaign, establishing themselves as title contenders during Klopp's first full season at the helm.

Coutinho is hopeful that Liverpool can fulfil their "big objectives", but stressed the importance of picking up positive results having begun 2017 with a four-match winless streak.

"We have to keep working together because the season is very long. We have big objectives to realise this season," he told Sky Sports News.

"The confidence [of a good result] brings good feeling, tells us that we have to keep working hard. This season promises to be very important for us and Liverpool have to keep playing well.

"[Klopp] is a great manager, he has changed the mentality in our team we have become much stronger in defence, and we'll keep working together."

Liverpool will look for their first win of the calendar year against Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday night.

Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
Clyne 'to return against Swansea'
