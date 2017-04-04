Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy had to be talked out of quitting football and becoming a party rep in Ibiza.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy reportedly almost walked away from professional football to become a party rep in Ibiza.

Caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that he helped talk the forward out of quitting in 2013 when he was struggling to earn a place in Nigel Pearson's side.

It proved to be the right call as Vardy went on to play a pivotal part in the Foxes' historic Premier League title win last season, scoring 24 goals.

The former non-league player also set a league record by scoring in 11 consecutive matches during the campaign.

"I remember the situation really well," The Mirror quotes Vardy as saying. "Thankfully, he didn't go to Ibiza - I think he has made the right decision.

"Jamie just needed the support and belief. He needed to know the management team had that belief in him. We even mentioned back then about not only playing in the Premier League, but also he had the attributes to play for the national team.

"Sometimes they do have self-doubt. Jamie would be the first to admit he was going through a rough patch. Myself, Nigel and Steve [Walsh] were here to support him. We told him we wanted him and believed in him. He just needed that support because he was doubting himself."

Vardy has not been as prolific this season, scoring 10 in 36 appearances in all competitions, but five of those have come in his last six outings.