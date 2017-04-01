Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
2-0
StokeStoke City
Ndidi (25'), Vardy (47')
Fuchs (60')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Shawcross (16'), Whelan (29'), Crouch (69'), Arnautovic (90')

Craig Shakespeare "very proud" of Premier League record

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says that he is honoured to have joined an elite group of managers to have won their opening four Premier League matches.
Sunday, April 2, 2017

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has said that he is "very proud" to become the first English manager to win his opening four Premier League games.

The Foxes continued their remarkable recent revival with a 2-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday, keeping up Shakespeare's 100% record since the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

The only other managers to have won their opening four Premier League games are Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola - widely regarded as three of the greatest of all time - and Shakespeare admitted that he is honoured to have matched their achievement.

"I'm very proud. You sometimes have to pinch yourself in terms of the names being mentioned," he told reporters.

"I'm at a very, very early stage in my management career but to be mentioned in the same breath as them makes me very proud.

"I realise there's a lot people to thank along the way, in terms of my previous managers when I've been an assistant but also the players."

Leicester will bid to make it five in a row in the league - and six wins on the bounce overall under Shakespeare - when they host rock-bottom Sunderland on Tuesday.

